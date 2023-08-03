Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two held for assaulting man with swords

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused duo on Wednesday, a day after the incident took place, he said.Hussain Abdul Rehman Sheikh was attacked by the two accused near Zohra Masjid with swords and other sharp weapon in the wee hours on August 1, an official of Tulinj police station said.

03-08-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a man with swords and other sharp weapons at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district following an argument with him, an official said on Thursday. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police arrested the accused duo on Wednesday, a day after the incident took place, he said.

''Hussain Abdul Rehman Sheikh was attacked by the two accused near Zohra Masjid with swords and other sharp weapon in the wee hours on August 1,'' an official of Tulinj police station said. A case under sections of attempt to murder and others as well as under the Arms act was registered against the duo, identified as Salman Jamil Khan (24) and Abhijit Mahendra Tang (21), he said.

During their interrogation, they told the police that there was a quarrel between the victim and the accused persons over a procession and the accused attacked the victim as a result of that, police said.

