Left Menu

France condemns Russian strike that killed child in Ukraine

Russia's latest missile strikes killing one child in western Ukraine constitute "war crimes and must not go unpunished," France's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Friday. "These attacks have once again targeted civilian infrastructure, including a residential zone, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian rights," the statement reads.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2023 03:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 03:36 IST
France condemns Russian strike that killed child in Ukraine

Russia's latest missile strikes killing one child in western Ukraine constitute "war crimes and must not go unpunished," France's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Friday.

"These attacks have once again targeted civilian infrastructure, including a residential zone, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian rights," the statement reads. Moscow denied intentionally targeting civilians.

Russia launched four hypersonic missiles into the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk on Friday, with three landing near a military airfield including in residential areas. The fourth Kinzhal missile was shot down by air defences, Ukraine's air force has said.

The French ministry added France would reinforce its military support to Ukraine, notably in strengthening air defence capacities, in close cooperation with its partners. "France's support to Ukrainian and international jurisdictions to fight against the impunity of crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine remains total," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023