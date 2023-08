UP: Uzbek woman arrested for trying to enter India from Nepal without valid visa

An Uzbek woman was arrested on Tuesday while she was allegedly trying to cross over to Sonauli town here from Nepal without a valid visa, officials said on Tuesday.

Located on the India-Nepal border, Sonauli is a transit point between the two countries.

Dilbar Rakhimova (31) was arrested during a routine check by the Immigration department in Sonauli after it was found that she did not have a valid visa to enter India, said Sonauli immigration checkpost officer R Majumdar. A case has been registered in the matter and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Majumdar said.

