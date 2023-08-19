Left Menu

Moscow says warplane damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on airfield

A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia's Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday. The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 17:21 IST
Moscow says warplane damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on airfield
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Ukrainian drone targeted a military airfield in Russia's Novgorod region, causing a fire and damaging one warplane, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said nobody was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished. The Novgorod region lies northwest of Moscow, hundreds of miles (km) from Russia's border with Ukraine. "As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire broke out in the parking lot of aircraft, which was quickly eliminated by fire fighters. One aircraft was damaged," the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement cited by Russian news agencies, the Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian plane-type drone had been shot down over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. The incident caused no casualties or damage, it added. Drone air strikes deep inside Russia have increased in recent months. One smashed into a building in central Moscow on Friday after Russian air defences shot it down, disrupting air traffic at all civilian airports of the Russian capital.

Overnight, Russia's air defence forces also shot down a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean peninsula, the Defence Ministry said earlier. Crimea, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has also seen a surge in drone and missile attacks. Ukraine typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory or Crimea, although officials have publicly expressed satisfaction over them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
3
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023