Miscreants fire at closed salon in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Unidentified miscreants fired at a closed salon in the Kila Baroon village of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Thursday.

Sandip Kumar, an employee of the salon, closed the shop at 10.30 pm on Wednesday. When he returned on Thursday, he found a gunshot mark on the shutter, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh said a case has been registered at Sadar police station and an investigation undertaken.

