Four people dead in Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville
A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, left four people dead on Saturday, Fox News reported. Jacksonville Council Member Ju'Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood that the suspect was killed. "The people in this community, they're hurting and they have every right to. I am very, very angry right now," Pittman told reporters at the scene.
A shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, left four people dead on Saturday, Fox News reported. The Jacksonville Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told News4JAX a man had barricaded himself in Dollar General on Kings Road. Jacksonville Council Member Ju'Coby Pittman, who described the incident as a tragedy, said she understood that the suspect was killed.
"The people in this community, they're hurting and they have every right to. You know, this makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now," Pittman told reporters at the scene.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump's decision to back out of debate tests Fox News' ability to pivot again
Mayor: 'number of fatalities' in Jacksonville, Florida, shooting - media
More than 11 million people watched US Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News
Nearly 13 million people watched US Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News networks
More than 11 million people watched US Republican presidential primary debate on Fox News