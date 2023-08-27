Left Menu

Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2023 14:25 IST
Amit Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meeting
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Western Zonal Council on Monday in Gandhinagar where a host of issues like speedy investigation in cases of sexual offence and rape and matters related to infrastructure and environment will come up for discussion, officials said.

The Western Zonal Council comprises Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The meeting will be attended by chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of member states and central government, officials said.

The meeting is likely to discuss issues like speedy investigation in cases of sexual offence and rape against women and children, implementation of the scheme of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for expeditious disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases.

Facilitation of banks and India Post Payment Bank branches within 5 km in each village, addressing malnutrition among children through Poshan Abhiyan, reducing drop-out rate of school children, participation of government hospitals in Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and issues of general interest at national level will also be discussed at the meeting.

The meeting will discuss issues of common interests in areas of road connectivity, power, industries and other matters, they said. According to the established procedure and practice, the meeting is preceded by a standing committee of the council where the agenda items to be placed before the council are scrutinised and prioritised.

The Narendra Modi government has been regularly holding meetings of zonal councils as part of its overall strategy to strengthen and promote cooperative and competitive federalism in the country, officials said.

The regional councils provide a forum for discussion in a structured manner on issues affecting one or more states or issues between the Centre and the states. In the last nine years, the number of meetings of the zonal councils and its standing committees have increased by three times, they said. Regional councils help in developing a coordinated approach through discussion and exchange of views between states on important issues of social and economic development.

The zonal councils take up issues involving the Centre and states and one or many states falling in the zone, providing a forum for resolving disputes and irritants between the Centre and the states and among many states in the zone.

The meetings of the zonal councils are used by the states and Union territories (UTs) to share their best practices.

The councils also discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure matters like road, transport, industries, sharing of water, and power, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport, among others.

There are five zonal councils in the country which were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.

The Union home minister is the chairman of each of these five zonal councils and chief ministers of the host state (to be chosen by rotation every year) is the vice-chairman.

Two more ministers from each state are nominated as members by the governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

UPI has empowered India leading to a revolution: Justice Yashwant Varma

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save money as well as lives; Exclusive-Danaher in the lead to acquire biomedical equipment vendor Abcam -sources and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk tells Europe weight-loss drug will save mo...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Reports

Former Pak PM Imran Khan grilled in Attock Jail in missing cypher case: Repo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023