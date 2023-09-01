Left Menu

Police crack down on drug peddlers in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:27 IST
Police crack down on drug peddlers in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday conducted raids at various locations in Navi Mumbai as part of a crackdown on drug peddlers and seized narcotics worth more than Rs 2 crore, an official said.

As many as 75 foreign nationals are being questioned by the police for their suspected involvement in drug peddling, he said.

Drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore were seized during the raids. These included 700 grams of cocaine, more than 300 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 300 kg of tramadol hydrochloride, a psychotropic substance, said the official.

More than 600 police officers and personnel took part in the search and seizure operation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023