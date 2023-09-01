Police crack down on drug peddlers in Navi Mumbai

Police on Friday conducted raids at various locations in Navi Mumbai as part of a crackdown on drug peddlers and seized narcotics worth more than Rs 2 crore, an official said.

As many as 75 foreign nationals are being questioned by the police for their suspected involvement in drug peddling, he said.

Drugs worth more than Rs 2 crore were seized during the raids. These included 700 grams of cocaine, more than 300 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 300 kg of tramadol hydrochloride, a psychotropic substance, said the official.

More than 600 police officers and personnel took part in the search and seizure operation, he added.

