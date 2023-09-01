Left Menu

Amarjeet Singh takes charge as Sebi's whole-time member

Singh, who was the executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, will handle various departments, including investment management, market intermediaries regulation and supervision, office of international affairs, investigations, and human resources, the regulator said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:39 IST
Amarjeet Singh takes charge as Sebi's whole-time member
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday said that Amarjeet Singh has taken charge as its whole-time member. Singh, who was the executive director at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will handle various departments, including investment management, market intermediaries' regulation and supervision, office of international affairs, investigations, and human resources, the regulator said in a statement. Singh, who has worked with Sebi for nearly three decades, has wide experience in the regulation and supervision of securities markets. He has headed the market regulation, corporation finance departments, office of chairman, and the office of international affairs. Singh has led Sebi's engagements on sustainability reporting. He was instrumental in bringing about various primary market reforms, including the reduction of lock-in period of minimum promoter holding in public issues, introduction of UPI as a payment mechanism in IPOs, revamping of rights issue process to reduce the listing period. Further, he has also led the conceptualisation and formation of Social Stock Exchanges and their related ecosystem. Additionally, Singh has been involved in various international regulatory initiatives. He acted as the Sherpa for Sebi's representation on the Board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) during 2010-17. He played a leadership role in the Assessment Committee of IOSCO since its formation in 2012 till 2018. Singh, an MBA, holds a Master's degree in International Affairs (Economic Policy Management) from Columbia University, US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation; 'Barbie Botox' goes viral but doctors inject caution and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023