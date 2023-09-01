IAF, Army carry out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas
Displaying their unity in purpose, the India Air Force and the Army have carried out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas, the IAF said on Friday.The IAF also shared on X some of the images of the exercise that was undertaken recently.Jointness. Showcasing their unity in purpose, the IAF and the Indian Army recently carried out helocasting training in remote high altitude areas.
Displaying their unity in purpose, the India Air Force and the Army have carried out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas, the IAF said on Friday.
The IAF also shared on 'X' some of the images of the exercise that was undertaken recently.
''#Jointness. Showcasing their unity in purpose, the #IAF and the Indian Army recently carried out helocasting training in remote high altitude areas. @adgpi,'' the IAF wrote on 'X'.
Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert troops into a military area of operations.
