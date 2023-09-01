Left Menu

IAF, Army carry out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas

Displaying their unity in purpose, the India Air Force and the Army have carried out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas, the IAF said on Friday.The IAF also shared on X some of the images of the exercise that was undertaken recently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 21:52 IST
IAF, Army carry out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas
Displaying their unity in purpose, the India Air Force and the Army have carried out helocasting training in remote high-altitude areas, the IAF said on Friday.

The IAF also shared on 'X' some of the images of the exercise that was undertaken recently.

''#Jointness. Showcasing their unity in purpose, the #IAF and the Indian Army recently carried out helocasting training in remote high altitude areas. @adgpi,'' the IAF wrote on 'X'.

Helocasting is an airborne technique used by small unit, special operations forces to insert troops into a military area of operations.

