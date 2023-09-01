Left Menu

Metal factory explosion in Brazil kills 2 people and injures several others

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:33 IST
An explosion Friday at a metal factory in southern Brazil killed two people and seriously injured at least 12 others, state officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and rescue teams were sent to the site of the explosion in the countryside city of Cabreuva in Sao Paulo state, Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said on social media. Cabreuva lies about 90 kilometres northwest of the city of Sao Paulo.

Footage on Brazilian TV broadcasters showed the factory completely destroyed by the explosion.

Local media outlets said the blast was triggered by overheating equipment, and that hospitals in the area had been warned there would be a big influx of injured patients.

