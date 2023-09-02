Left Menu

Four of family electrocuted in Rajasthan

Four of a family were electrocuted in Rajasthans Barmer district on Friday, police said. Singh tried to save them, he was also electrocuted, he said. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem, police said.

Four of family electrocuted in Rajasthan
Four of a family were electrocuted in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Friday, police said. Hathe Singh (55), his daughter Chhelu (23) and her minor sons aged two and a half years and one year were killed in the incident at a flour mill in the Sheo area of the district, they said.

Ramsar Station House Officer Anil Saran said that the woman was electrocuted first and her children came in contact with her. Singh tried to save them, he was also electrocuted, he said. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary of a nearby hospital for postmortem, police said.

