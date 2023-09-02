Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha; two arrested

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-09-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 12:35 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha; two arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore has been seized and two persons have been arrested in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state police's Special Task Force conducted a raid in Pipili area on Friday evening and seized 80 gm of brown sugar, a police officer said.

Two alleged drug peddlers, identified as Lipun Pandey from Puri district and Sk Abbas from Khurda district, have been arrested, he said, adding they will be produced before a court in Puri.

The duo has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023