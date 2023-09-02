Man found dead at paddy field in J-K's Pulwama

A man was found dead at a paddy field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Karan Singh (75), a resident of Kangloora. His body was found lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral, in the south Kashmir district, late Friday night, they said. No external injuries were found on the body, the officials said.

A detailed forensic inspection of the crime scene has been done, they said, adding that a post-mortem is being conducted. Legal proceedings have been initiated and an investigation is underway, they added.

