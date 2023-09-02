Left Menu

Man found dead at paddy field in J-K's Pulwama

A man was found dead at a paddy field in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday. His body was found lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral, in the south Kashmir district, late Friday night, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 13:11 IST
Man found dead at paddy field in J-K's Pulwama
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was found dead at a paddy field in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday. The victim was identified as Karan Singh (75), a resident of Kangloora. His body was found lying in the paddy fields of Kangloora Tral, in the south Kashmir district, late Friday night, they said. No external injuries were found on the body, the officials said.

A detailed forensic inspection of the crime scene has been done, they said, adding that a post-mortem is being conducted. Legal proceedings have been initiated and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023