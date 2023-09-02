Left Menu

Elderly woman killed in blaze at firecracker storage unit in UP’s Shamli

PTI | Shamli | Updated: 02-09-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 17:23 IST
Elderly woman killed in blaze at firecracker storage unit in UP’s Shamli
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a blaze that broke out at a firecracker storage unit in Anandnagar locality here on Saturday, police said.

After the fire brigade managed to douse the blaze, they found the body of Kartari Devi who used to work at the unit, Superintendent of Police Abhishek said.

The incident took place in a populated locality, police said, adding a probe is on to ascertain whether firecrackers were manufactured in the house or was used only as a storage unit.

Pramod Kumar, who had given his house on rent, is absconding, police said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023