German national duped of Rs 9.95 lakh in Mumbai; one held

A 24-year-old German national was allegedly conned by three men from Jaipur who took cash and gold worth Rs 9.95 lakh from him on the pretext of selling him precious jewellery, Mumbai police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint lodged by the man, the police arrested one of the accused Zakir Hussain from a hotel in Santacruz on August 24, while a manhunt has been launched for two others, an official said. The complainant Soren Habarman was touring Jaipur, when the three accused approached him saying they had some precious rings and bracelets, which are in huge demand in the international market and he could do business with them, the official said. The trio allegedly sent fake jewellery worth Rs 2,000 to Soren's house abroad and demanded Rs 15 lakh from him in payment, he said. When Soren failed to withdraw the money in Jaipur and Delhi, the trio arrived in Mumbai with him. The complainant managed to withdraw Rs 3.75 lakh from ATM centres and purchased gold biscuits worth Rs 6.20 lakh, which he handed over to the trio, the official said. The complainant soon got suspicious and approached the police, he added.

