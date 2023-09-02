Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Jakarta next week to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia's capital Jakarta on September 6 and 7 to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

Shoring up India's trade and security ties with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is likely to be the focus of Modi's engagement with leaders of the bloc.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of ties between the two sides to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 to 7 at the invitation of Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It said the prime minister will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of the ASEAN.

''The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022,'' the MEA said.

''The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation,'' it said.

The MEA said the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

The 10 members of ASEAN are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia.

The ties between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years with the focus on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

