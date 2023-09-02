Father and uncle of 12-year-old girl drown while trying to save her

The father and uncle of a 12-year-old girl drowned in a river while trying to save her in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in the Shipra river at Dadiyakhedi village, said Alot police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Bhojak.

The girl fell into the water during a religious ritual on the riverbank. Her father and uncle jumped into the water and saved her, but both of them drowned, he said.

Their bodies were subsequently retrieved, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)