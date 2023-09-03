Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple decked up for Janmashtami festival

Elaborate arrangements are in place at Sri Krishna Janmasthan Temple here for the Janmashtami festival slated for September 7, with authorities arranging cloakroom facilities, medical camps and free food for the visiting devotees. “In order to facilitate those visiting the temple to pay their obeisance to the deity, the portals of the temple will remain open from 5.30 am till 1.30 am the next day,'' Kapil Sharma, secretary, Srikrishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said on Sunday.

As lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the temple on Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, the temple authorities are busy preparing 'prasadam' with non-perishable items. Final touches to the special attire for the deity are also being given, officials said, adding that the temple is being decked up with flowers and lights of multiple hues. Sharma said the festival will begin with blowing of 'shehnai' (clarinet) and beating of drums in the temple. ''We have arranged makeshift cloakroom facilities for the devotees at three points leading to Sri Krishna Janmasthan. The people, however, have been advised not to carry expensive belongings or electronic items, and leave them behind where they are putting up before starting for the Sri Krishna Janmasthan,'' he said. Chief Medical Officer Ajai Kumar Verma said medical facilities will also be available at every makeshift cloakroom. Arrangements have also been made by Sri Krishna Sankirtan Mandal to feed every pilgrim visiting the temple till next seven days. In view of the heavy inflow of devotees, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) would also be deployed on the occasion, SP (security) Anand Kumar said, adding that additional force from the Agra range would also be brought in for the occasion.

