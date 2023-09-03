Plans for permanent memorial to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026

The plans for a permanent memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled by an independent body chaired by her former Private Secretary in 2026, the year that would have marked the monarch's 100th birthday, the UK government announced in London on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 last year before being laid to rest at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in a State Funeral on September 19. As the one-year anniversary of her passing approaches this month, the Cabinet Office unveiled plans for a ''fitting tribute'' to be finalised by a new Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee to be chaired by Lord Robin Janvrin. The committee will be responsible for considering and recommending proposals for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II, jointly supported by the UK government and the Royal Household. It will develop proposals for both a permanent memorial and a national legacy programme that will allow everyone in the UK to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's life of service, the Cabinet Office said.

"It is an honour to be asked to chair the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee. It will be a unique challenge to try to capture for future generations Her Late Majesty's extraordinary contribution to our national life throughout her very long reign," said Lord Janvrin.

The UK government said it will support the proposals and will consider funding options as the proposals develop.

"Queen Elizabeth II was our longest reigning Monarch and greatest public servant. Lord Janvrin will now begin the important work of designing a fitting tribute to her legacy of service to our nation and the Commonwealth," said Oliver Dowden, Cabinet Office minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee will consider the late Queen's public service throughout her 70-year reign as the longest-serving British monarch and the causes she supported. It will also engage with the public to ensure ideas and suggestions from across the UK are captured, the Cabinet Office said.

"The plans will be unveiled to coincide with what would have been Her Late Majesty's hundredth birthday year in 2026," it added.

A range of senior figures and experts will be appointed to develop ideas and bring recommendations to the late monarch's son and heir, King Charles III, and the Prime Minister. The further appointments to the committee are to be announced over time.

