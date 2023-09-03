Left Menu

7 people including ASP, 4 policemen arrested for demanding money in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-09-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 17:51 IST
7 people including ASP, 4 policemen arrested for demanding money in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people, including a police officer, her husband and four other policemen have been arrested for allegedly demanding money in Bajali district of Assam, an official said on Sunday.

The then additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bajali and her husband, along with another civilian, were apprehended since late Saturday night, he said.

The other four policemen were apprehended on Saturday, the official said.

All the seven arrested persons are currently in police remand, the official said.

The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday initially against seven police personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.

Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, formerly Twitter, that the ''case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district'' in the first week of August.

Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that ''the complaint was true prima facie'', he said.

A sub-inspector, who is in charge of the Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, two drivers of Balaji superintendent of police and a personal security officer of the then-ASP (HQ), Bajali are among those arrested in the case, the official said.

The superintendent of police of Bajali was also transferred.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the DGP has been given full authority to act against any personnel found to be abusing the public in any manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
4
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023