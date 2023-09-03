7 people including ASP, 4 policemen arrested for demanding money in Assam

Seven people, including a police officer, her husband and four other policemen have been arrested for allegedly demanding money in Bajali district of Assam, an official said on Sunday.

The then additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bajali and her husband, along with another civilian, were apprehended since late Saturday night, he said.

The other four policemen were apprehended on Saturday, the official said.

All the seven arrested persons are currently in police remand, the official said.

The arrests were made in connection with a CID case registered on Thursday initially against seven police personnel of Bajali, including a deputy superintendent of police and two sub-inspectors.

Director General of Police GP Singh had on Friday written on X, formerly Twitter, that the ''case was registered after receiving a complaint of demand for money by some personnel of Bajali district'' in the first week of August.

Though the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption unit could not succeed in laying a trap, the case was filed after it was found that ''the complaint was true prima facie'', he said.

A sub-inspector, who is in charge of the Bhawanipur outpost under Patacharkuchi Police Station, two drivers of Balaji superintendent of police and a personal security officer of the then-ASP (HQ), Bajali are among those arrested in the case, the official said.

The superintendent of police of Bajali was also transferred.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the DGP has been given full authority to act against any personnel found to be abusing the public in any manner.

