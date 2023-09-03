Man held in Meghalaya with drugs worth USD 1 mln

A man hailing from Mizoram was arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, after he was found carrying banned crystal meth worth over USD 1 million (around Rs 8.26 crore), police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel stopped a vehicle, and during checking, found 10 packets of the crystal meth in a suitcase, they said. The man was then arrested, and further investigation is underway, a senior district police officer said. The market value of the seized drug is around USD 1 million, he said.

