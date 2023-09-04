Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 14:17 IST
Truth has become casualty in J-K: Mehbooba on BBC report on journalism in Kashmir
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Truth has become a casualty and stating facts can invite punishment in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reacting to the Jammu and Kashmir Police warning of legal action against the BBC for a report titled ''Any story could be your last: India's crackdown on Kashmir Press'' on the state of journalism in the Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, ''Since 2019, truth has not only become a casualty in Jammu and Kashmir but stating facts now warrants punishment.'' Mehbooba, a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, further said, ''This BBC report only illuminated an inconvenient truth, which is also a problem for intolerant agencies, including the SIA (State Investigation Agency).''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

