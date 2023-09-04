Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:05 IST
Putin says he and Erdogan have raised Russia-Turkey relations to very high level
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the start of talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi that the two of them had raised relations between the two countries to a "very good, high level".

Welcoming Erdogan, Putin said they would discuss Ukraine and the Black Sea grain deal, which Russia quit in July. He also said he hoped they would wrap up talks soon on creating a "hub" in Turkey for exports of Russian gas. 

