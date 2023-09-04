Nigerian tribunal to rule on presidential election challenge on Sept 6

Left Menu

A Nigerian election tribunal hearing petitions challenging a presidential election result that brought Bola Tinubu to power will deliver its ruling on Sept 6, the court registrar said on Monday. Tinubu won a presidential election in February which his main opponents have disputed. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi who came second and third in the race challenged Tinubu's victory in court.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A Nigerian election tribunal hearing petitions challenging a presidential election result that brought Bola Tinubu to power will deliver its ruling on Sept 6, the court registrar said on Monday.

Tinubu won a presidential election in February which his main opponents have disputed. Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party and Peter Obi who came second and third in the race challenged Tinubu's victory in court. Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president at the end of May, despite the election challenge and has been under pressure to quickly improve economic and security conditions.

