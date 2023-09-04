Left Menu

Three cyber fraudsters held for cheating Navi Mumbai man of Rs 2.24 cr

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons who allegedly cheated a man of Rs 2.24 crore on the pretext of getting him money on his insurance policy, an official said on Monday. During the probe, the police found that of the total amount, Rs 1.8 crore had gone into the bank account of one Prashant Chamoli, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 17:38 IST
Three cyber fraudsters held for cheating Navi Mumbai man of Rs 2.24 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested three persons who allegedly cheated a man of Rs 2.24 crore on the pretext of getting him money on his insurance policy, an official said on Monday. The police last week arrested two accused from Delhi and one from Haryana for the fraud that took place between August 2020 and July this year, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam of the cyber police station said.

The alleged accused posed as an employee of the Integrated Grievance Management System (IGMS) and offered to get the victim good money on his insurance policy after getting it closed. The accused made the man pay Rs 2.24 crore into different bank accounts during this period using some excuse or the other, the official said. When the man did not receive any money, he filed a police complaint, and a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology (IT) Act was registered, he said. During the probe, the police found that of the total amount, Rs 1.8 crore had gone into the bank account of one Prashant Chamoli, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. A police team rushed to Haryana and nabbed him, the official said. Five mobile phones, five SIM cards, and a passport were seized from Chamoli, he said. Following interrogation, the police zeroed in on Parvez Mohammad (41), a cloth seller, and Ranjit Vyas Tiwari (32), a money transfer agent, both from Delhi, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023