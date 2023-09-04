Left Menu

Mentally challenged woman gang-raped in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag, 2 held

While village head Bhagwan Singh 39 was arrested on Sunday evening, the other accused Roshan Singh 35 was nabbed on Monday, she said.The incident occurred on August 23 but came to light on Saturday when the investigation was handed over to regular police. Police said efforts are on to nab the third accused in the case.

A mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by three men here, police said on Monday. Two accused, including the village head, have been arrested in connection with the incident, Rudraprayag SP Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said. While village head Bhagwan Singh (39) was arrested on Sunday evening, the other accused Roshan Singh (35) was nabbed on Monday, she said.

The incident occurred on August 23 but came to light on Saturday when the investigation was handed over to regular police. The revenue police, which was initially handling the case, had registered a case on August 25 and sent the victim for medical examination the next day. Her reports had confirmed the victim was raped, police said. State women's commission president Kusum Kandwal condemned the incident saying perpetrators of such crimes have no right to live in society.

''The commission will fight for justice to the rape survivor and ensure that the perpetrators get the harshest punishment,'' Kandwal said. Police said efforts are on to nab the third accused in the case.

