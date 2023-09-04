Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan performs bhoomi pujan for Ramraja Lok in Orchha
Under the Ramraja Lok project, a grand entry, prasadalaya, and food plaza will be constructed, old shops will be restored, a corridor depicting Lord Ramas childhood will be built, and heritage buildings in the temple complex will be conserved, officials said.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday performed the bhoomi poojan for Ramraja Lok, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 81 crore at the famous temple of Lord Ram at Orccha in Niwari district.
Ramraja Lok will come up on 12 acres of land belonging to Ramraja Temple, which is spread across 2.86 acres. Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan appealed to people to offer prayers at temples in villages for good rains. While assuring farmers of all possible help in dealing with the situation arising from scanty rainfall, the chief minister said dams have not reached their total capacity, and power consumption has increased in the state. The project to link Ken and Betwa rivers will bring water to farms in the Bundelkhand region, he said. Under the Ramraja Lok project, a grand entry, prasadalaya, and food plaza will be constructed, old shops will be restored, a corridor depicting Lord Rama's childhood will be built, and heritage buildings in the temple complex will be conserved, officials said. Facilities for tourists will also be developed in Orchha town, they said.
