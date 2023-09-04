Left Menu

UDF workers march to police station over Kerala teen's death; cops halt their protest

A protest march by functionaries of Keralas opposition United Democratic Front UDF towards a police station here over alleged inaction involving a teenagers death in a road accident turned rough as officials thwarted them.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:36 IST
A protest march by functionaries of Kerala's opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) towards a police station here over alleged inaction involving a teenager's death in a road accident turned rough as officials thwarted them. As the protesters tried to overthrow the barricades erected in front of Kumbla police station in the district, the police used water cannons to disperse them. The local UDF leaders, who led the march, pacified the agitators. The march was in protest over the death of Farhas, a 17-year-old who died on August 29 at a hospital in Mangaluru after an accident involving an alleged car chase by the police. Farhas and four others were involved in the accident, which happened allegedly after the chase on August 25.

In the march today, the protesters raised slogans seeking justice for the boy who died in the accident.

A senior police official from the district told PTI that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch and that the officers involved in the alleged chase have been transferred.

The protesters and the family members of the boy have sought stern action against the police officials involved in the chase.

Police said the chase happened after they found the car parked in a ''suspicious manner''. As the police approached the vehicle, the car sped away, resulting in a hot pursuit.

During the chase, the car in which the victim was travelling turned turtle after travelling a few kilometres. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, but the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested two persons who allegedly threatened the police official who was transferred in connection with the accident case.

