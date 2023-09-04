Man killed after quarrel in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

A 24-year-old man died allegedly after he was hit with a stone following a quarrel in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Monday. The incident took place late Sunday evening, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said on Sunday around 9.30 pm, police got information regarding a quarrel near metro pillar number 714, Uttam Nagar where a person received injury. It was found that Shubham Sharma, along with two persons, got into a quarrel with Pradhuman alias Sandhu and his friend when they were at an eatery located above a wine shop, the DCP said. Shubham and his friends left from there, but later Pradhuman and his friend attacked Shubham when he was sitting at a nearby place. They hit the victim with a heavy stone which led to his death, Vardhan said. A case of murder has been registered and Pradhuman has been arrested. Raids are on to nab the other accused who has been identified, the DCP said. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a quarrel had taken place between them two years ago over some issue. They were in an inebriated state on Sunday evening and a fresh quarrel ensued between them which led to the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. Gajanand Sharma, the victim's uncle, said, ''The whole family was preparing for the death anniversary of my father which is scheduled for Wednesday, but now this has happened. The whole family is in shock and cannot believe that this happened.'' He alleged that several people attacked Shubham. ''We have a joint family and a printing business where Shubham also used to work with his father. As far as we know, the accused party was already sitting inside the eatery when Shubham reached there. They started thrashing Shubham and brought him downstairs," the uncle alleged. ''They attacked Shubham with stone and also hit on his throat. Shubham had called his cousin Rohit who reached the spot and tried to save him. When he was taking Shubham to the hospital, the accused people again stopped him and attacked Shubham with stones,'' Gajanand said. Gajanand further stated that they had protested for around two hours in Uttam Nagar area demanding action against the accused persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)