HITO members clash with police in Shillong

Members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation HITO clashed with the police in Shillong on Monday, officials said.HITO leader Donbok Dhkar was summoned to the Sadar police station in connection with an old case.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:33 IST
HITO members clash with police in Shillong
Members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) clashed with the police in Shillong on Monday, officials said.

HITO leader Donbok Dhkar was summoned to the Sadar police station in connection with an old case. After appearing before the police, Dhkar along with 40-50 men began a march to the state secretariat, violating the prohibitory orders, they said.

The march turned violent, and they allegedly started hurling stones at on-duty policemen and officials. Four people, including a magistrate and a deputy superintendent of police, were injured, prompting the police to lathi-charge the gathering, they added.

Stun grenades were also used by the police to bring the situation under control, officials said.

Ten people have been apprehended in connection with the incident, SP Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Meanwhile, a video went viral showing a policeman throwing a stun grenade into a tea stall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

