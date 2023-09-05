ASEAN must guard against 'divisive' actions by major powers: Malaysia PM
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must guard against "divisive" actions from major powers and uphold centrality, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.
Competition among the major powers is impacting implementation of cooperative initiatives under ASEAN-led mechanisms, Anwar said at the ASEAN leaders summit in Jakarta.
