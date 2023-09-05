Left Menu

Ready to work with all parties for success of G20 Summit hosted by India: China

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:03 IST
Ready to work with all parties for success of G20 Summit hosted by India: China
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Tuesday said it has supported India in hosting this year's G20 Summit and it's ready to work with all parties to push for the success of the high-profile global conference in New Delhi this week.

On Monday, the Chinese foreign ministry announced that Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the G20 Summit instead of President Xi Jinping.

Asked whether the decision to send the Premier instead of the President to India reflect tensions between the two countries, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular briefing Tuesday said that China-India relations have been stable on the whole and the two sides have ''maintained dialogue and communication at various levels''.

Without mentioning the boundary dispute, she said, ''the continued improvement and growth of China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and two peoples. We stand ready to work with India to further improve and advance bilateral relations.'' On the G20 summit, the spokesperson said China always attaches high importance to the grouping and actively participates in relevant activities.

''We support India in hosting this year’s summit and stand ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success,'' she said on the conference to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, she said.

The ties between India and China have been under severe strain since the deadly clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were key for normalisation of overall ties.

Premier Li will be representing China at the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia from September 5 to 8. He will travel to India after attending the East Asia summit in Jakarta.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the G20 Summit.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023