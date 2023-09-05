Death toll rises to 56 in Congo army crackdown on anti-UN protest

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A t least 56 people were killed in a crackdown by the Democratic Republic of Congo army on violent anti-U.N. demonstrations in the eastern city of Goma last week, military prosecutor Michel Kashil said on Tuesday.

Six soldiers have been charged for their involvement in the killings. The government had previously given a death toll of 43.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)