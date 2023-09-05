Left Menu

NCLT suggests SpiceJet settle issues with aircraft lessors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:49 IST
NCLT suggests SpiceJet settle issues with aircraft lessors
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday suggested that SpiceJet settle the issues with lessors that have sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against it.

The tribunal's suggestion came against the backdrop of the crisis-hit carrier issuing shares in lieu of dues to nine aircraft lessors.

On Tuesday, the NCLT was hearing a plea filed by Celestial Aviation Services Ltd, an operational creditor that had filed a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

A two-member NCLT bench observed that the airline is settling with some of aeroplane lessors by converting debt into equity.

''SpiceJet seems to be settling with other lessors by giving shares, Why don't you settle with these lessors as well?,'' the bench, comprising M M Khandelwal and Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar, said.

This was in reference to Celestial Aviation Services and four other lessors who have filed pleas against the airline.

Further, the bench said that in its opinion, it is in its best interest to settle with the lessors and suggested that all of them sit together and resolve the disputes.

The tribunal also observed that ''banks have not filed insolvency petitions, only lessors have come''.

On Monday, SpiceJet announced the allotment of 4.81 crore equity shares on a preferential basis to nine of its aircraft lessors to clear outstanding dues of Rs 231 crore.

The NCLT is scheduled to hear pleas of all SpiceJet lessors on September 15, 2023.

According to regulatory filings -- nine lessors who have been allotted shares include SASOF III (A13) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A6) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (C) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (E) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF III (A19) Aviation Ireland DAC, SASOF II (J) Aviation Ireland DAC Citrine Aircraft Leasing Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings Seven Limited, Fly Aircraft Holdings One Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023