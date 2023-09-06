Left Menu

Bengal: Matigara girl murder accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 06-09-2023 13:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 13:43 IST
Bengal: Matigara girl murder accused sent to 14-day judicial custody
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man, accused of abducting a school-going girl, and bludgeoning her to death after a failed attempt to sexually assault her in Matigara area of Siliguri city in northern West Bengal, was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused, who was in 14-day police custody, was on Monday produced before the Siliguri Sub-divisional Court, which remanded him to fortnight-long judicial custody.

Last month, the class 11 Nepali-medium student was kidnapped by the accused while she was returning home from school and taken to a dilapidated house, where he bludgeoned her to death with a stone after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her. Her body was found later and he was arrested. Various organisations staged protests on the court premises, demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

Upon his production before the court after his arrest, the accused was first sent to 10-day police custody, and later again to four-day police custody.

Large-scale protests, including bandhs, have been organised earlier in both Siliguri and the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong in protest against the incident.

Governor C V Ananda Bose, accompanied by BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, had met the family members of the girl and said that multi-pronged approaches must be taken to ensure that such ghastly incidents don't recur.

In an apparent dig at the TMC government, he had said that ''there cannot be Kanyashree without kanya's life''.

Kanyashree is flagship scheme of the Trinamool Congress government aimed at reducing school drop-out rates and early marriage of girls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023