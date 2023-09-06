Left Menu

GFP chief seeks enforcement of erstwhile Portuguese law in Goa to check crime

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:12 IST
Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday demanded strict laws which were in force under the erstwhile Portuguese rule be implemented in the state to curb a ''rising graph of crime''.

The GFP chief also demanded women's police stations be notified across the state. He said the involvement of senior officials in crimes like molestation is a cause for concern.

''A DIG-rank officer who was allegedly involved in a molestation incident in Goa's night club was given minor punishment which can encourage other officials to do similar acts," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

