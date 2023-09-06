Kremlin, commenting on UK ban, says Wagner does not exist as legal entity
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Wagner Group did not exist from a legal point of view, after being asked to comment on a British decision to designate the group as a terrorist organisation.
Britain's interior minister described Wagner as "violent and destructive" and said it acted as a "military tool of Vladimir Putin's Russia overseas".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British nurse to spend life in prison for murdering seven babies
British Columbia lifts most travel restrictions as Canada wildfires ease
Biden says report of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's death not surprising
Entertainment News Roundup: British photographer Normski celebrates 50 years of hip hop; YouTube starts Music AI incubator with Universal Music as partner and more
QUOTES-Reaction to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in plane crash with no survivors