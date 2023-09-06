Left Menu

Kremlin, on Blinken's Kyiv visit, says U.S. is ready to fund war to 'the last Ukrainian'

The Kremlin, asked about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, said it was clear that Washington planned to keep funding Ukraine's war effort "until the last Ukrainian." Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its fourth month with only small gains. "We have heard repeated statements that they (the Americans)intend to continue to help Kyiv for as long as it takes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:14 IST
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin, asked about U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, said it was clear that Washington planned to keep funding Ukraine's war effort "until the last Ukrainian." Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday in a gesture of support as Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces grinds into its fourth month with only small gains.

"We have heard repeated statements that they (the Americans)intend to continue to help Kyiv for as long as it takes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "In other words, they are going to continue to support Ukraine in a state of war and to wage this war to the last Ukrainian, sparing no money for this. That's how we perceive it, we know it. It's not going to affect the course of the special military operation." 

