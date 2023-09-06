Left Menu

Delhi court grants wrestler Bajrang Punia exemption from personal appearance in defamation case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:48 IST
Delhi court grants wrestler Bajrang Punia exemption from personal appearance in defamation case
A Delhi court Wednesday granted wrestler Bajrang Punia exemption from personal appearance for the day in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal, who had summoned Punia before the court today, granted him the relief after his lawyer sought exemption on medical ground, claiming the wrestler was unable to appear since he was suffering from fever.

The court noted the submissions and adjourned the matter for September 14.

The judge also directed the complainant to supply copy of the complaint to Punia’s lawyer.

The court had summoned the wrestler, holding it was of the “prima facie” view that all ingredients of defamation were made out against him.

The complainant has claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10 during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of some women wrestlers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

