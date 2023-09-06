President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Janmashtami

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Janmashtami and asked people to contribute to strengthen the nation by moving forward with the spirit of well-being of humanity.

''The auspicious festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Krishna. This is also an opportunity to learn from the life teachings of Lord Krishna. This festival promotes the spirit of love and devotion among the people,'' she said in a message.

Lord Krishna has shown the way to establish an ideal society by fighting against injustice and following the path of dharma and justice, Murmu said. She said that Lord Krishna has given the message of ''Nishkam Karma'' through the teachings of Gita.

''Let us all take a pledge to follow the path shown by Lord Krishna and contribute to strengthen our society and nation by moving forward with the spirit of well-being of humanity,'' the President said.

''On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens living in India and abroad,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)