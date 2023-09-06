Left Menu

Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire

PTI | Saultsaintemarie | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:37 IST
Suspect sought after multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles are shot and set on fire

Authorities said on Wednesday that they are searching for a male suspected of shooting and setting fire to several Michigan State Police vehicles in the Upper Peninsula.

The suspect, a white male who was wearing camouflage in footage of the early Wednesday attack on the vehicles, is considered armed and dangerous, the agency said in a plea for the public's help in identifying him.

The vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were lit on fire and struck by rifle rounds at around 3.30 am, the agency said. No troopers were in the vehicles at the time of the attack.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Honda CRV southbound on the Interstate 75 Business Loop, state police said.

The agency posted four photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the suspect and the Honda CRV.

The agency said the post would remain closed Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie, a city at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) north of Detroit.

State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, a spokesman for the agency's district that includes the Sault Ste. Marie Post, told The Detroit News that officials will release further information when they can.

An email was sent Wednesday morning to Giannunzio by The Associated Press asking how many vehicles were damaged in the attack and the extent of the damage they sustained.

State police asked anyone with information about the attack to contact the post at (906) 632-2217 or to call 911.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023