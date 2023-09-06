Left Menu

To evade his arrest, he was regularly changing his hideouts, Delhi Police said.According to Special Commissioner of Police Crime Ravindra Singh Yadav, the complainant has alleged that her brother was abducted and killed by Rohit and four other men.The complainants brother Dilip, a resident of Vijay Vihar, was allegedly abducted and killed on May 10, 2010.

Man accused in 13-year-old murder case arrested in Delhi
Police has arrested a 33-year-old man who has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court for allegedly being involved in a 2010 murder case.

Police said Rohit, alias Monu, is a history sheeter and has previously been involved in 65 criminal cases.

Rohit, a resident of Nangloi, was also declared a 'proclaimed offender' by a local court after he did not join the court proceedings. To evade his arrest, he was regularly changing his hideouts, Delhi Police said.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, the complainant has alleged that her brother was abducted and killed by Rohit and four other men.

The complainant's brother Dilip, a resident of Vijay Vihar, was allegedly abducted and killed on May 10, 2010. Rakesh, Deepak, Rakesh Rai and Renu are the other accused in the case.

''During interrogation police came to know that Renu and Dilip used to work at a bank and were in a relationship. Their proximity had angered Rakesh since Renu was also involved with him. As a result, Rakesh, along with his associates, abducted and killed Dilip,'' Yadav said.

The senior officer said that they received inputs about the accused who was hiding in Baprola and subsequently carried out the arrest. ''During interrogation, Rohit disclosed that his brother Deepak was involved in criminal activities and had stolen 300 mobile phones in 2009. Later, Rohit also got involved in criminal activities,'' said the special CP.

