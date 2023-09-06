Left Menu

Two held for snatching mobile phone while riding in rickshaw

The duo used an auto rickshaw to commit the crime and their motive was to get money for liquor and drugs, said an official of MIDC police station.Ashish Shinde 19 and Swapnil Jadhav 21 were arrested on Tuesday.As per the complainant, when he was walking to Andheri station from MIDC on Monday, a man in a moving auto rickshaw snatched his mobile phone.Shinde was allegedly driving the rickshaw while Jadhav was sitting in the back.

Two men have been arrested here for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian in suburban Andheri, police said on Wednesday. The duo used an auto rickshaw to commit the crime and their motive was to get money for liquor and drugs, said an official of MIDC police station.

Ashish Shinde (19) and Swapnil Jadhav (21) were arrested on Tuesday.

As per the complainant, when he was walking to Andheri station from MIDC on Monday, a man in a moving auto rickshaw snatched his mobile phone.

Shinde was allegedly driving the rickshaw while Jadhav was sitting in the back. Police tracked down the rickshaw's number from CCTV footage and tracked down the accused.

The duo were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 392 (robbery) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

