Arjun Munda felicitates EMRS teacher Dr. Yashpal Singh

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda today felicitated Dr. Yashpal Singh, an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) teacher, who was conferred the National Teachers’ Award – 2023. Dr. Yashpal Singh, Principal, EMRS Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh was one of the 75 most talented teachers who were selected through a rigorous and transparent online three stage process from all over the country for the National Teachers’ Award by President of India, on Teachers' Day.

On the occasion, Shri Munda said, “It is a proud moment for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to witness a teacher of EMRS emerging as a national awardee, for the fourth time. The exemplary work done by him shall motivate other school teachers and students to walk the road to excellence.”

Dr. Yashpal Singh has demonstrated his commitment and diligence towards profession, by way of making remarkable contributions to elevate the status of EMRS Bhopal and take the school’s name to newer heights. His distinct contributions encompass infrastructure advancement of the school, establishment of smart classrooms for EMRS students, the initiation of tree planting and sustainable environmental practices, ensuring zero drop-out rate and skill enablement in EMRS.

This award indeed shows the dedicated efforts if Ministry of Tribal Affairs' to facilitate tribal schools and integration of students into the mainstream, thus ensuring a brighter, successful future. It also recognizes all EMRS teachers and principals working collaboratively to enhance educational standards for tribal students. The concept of setting-up of EMRSs were started in the year 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional educational courses and get employment in various sectors.

