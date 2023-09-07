UN chief: risk of 'great fracture' in world financial systems
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:47 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
There is a risk of a "great fracture" in the world's economic and financial systems, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday during a summit with Southeast Asia's bloc, China, The United States and others in Jakarta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jakarta
- United Nations
- China
- The United States
- AntÃ³nio Guterres
- Southeast Asia's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China coast guard patrols territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands on Aug 23 - state media
Arab parliament speaker to visit China
China approves Air Koryo's China-North Korea routes, Air China has yet to apply
Unpaid workers, silent sites: China's property woes hit Country Garden
US commerce secretary in 'productive' talks with China envoy before trip