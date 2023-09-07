Left Menu

UP: Man arrested for using fake documents to get job in Ballia court, 2nd such case in two days

Police have arrested a man for using fake documents to secure a job at the civil court here on Thursday, officials said.The arrest comes a day after another man was also held for providing fake documents to get a job at the Ballia court.Superintendent of Police S Anand said, We have arrested one Mahendra Kumar Maurya, a resident of Etmadpur village of Prayagraj district.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:25 IST
UP: Man arrested for using fake documents to get job in Ballia court, 2nd such case in two days
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for using fake documents to secure a job at the civil court here on Thursday, officials said.

The arrest comes a day after another man was also held for providing fake documents to get a job at the Ballia court.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said, ''We have arrested one Mahendra Kumar Maurya, a resident of Etmadpur village of Prayagraj district. The accused had secured a Group D job at the civil court of Ballia. It was found in the police verification that Maurya has falsified documents.'' Maurya had joined duty at the civil court in June this year.

Police lodged an FIR regarding the matter under relevant IPC sections at Ballia Kotwali Police Station on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of an official of the civil court.

The SP said that prima facie it appears that Maurya also hired a “solver” to take the entrance exam required to clear for the job.

On Tuesday, police arrested Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Pipiri village of nearby Mau district who also secured a Group D job in the Ballia civil court by forging his documents.

Investigation in both the cases is underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023