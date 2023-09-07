Left Menu

Australian police allege a man killed a work colleague before shooting himself

had been talking to him for several hours, the commander told reporters.Wilde said the suspect and his alleged victim had worked together for several years.Obviously its a tragic outcome for everyone involved, he said.The homicide squad is investigating the older mans death.Shire of Kellerberrin chief executive Raymond Griffiths said both men were local residents and the community of about 950 people was devastated by the events.Kellerberrin is a tight-knit community ...

PTI | Perth | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 17:25 IST
Australian police allege a man killed a work colleague before shooting himself
  • Country:
  • Australia

A man who allegedly killed a colleague at an Australian grain silo Thursday was in a critical condition after turning the gun on himself, police said.

The 25-year-old allegedly shot a man in his 40s at the silo in the town of Kellerberrin at about 8.40 a.m. and then fled the area, the Western Australia Police Force said.

The police force issued an active shooter alert to warn members of the public to remain indoors as a search for the suspect got under way.

The gunman was believed to be armed, dressed in camouflage clothing and on the move north of the town, about 200 kilometres east of Perth, the Western Australia state capital, police said.

A suspect was eventually located in a farm paddock about 20 kilometres from Kellerberrin, Western Australian Police Regional Commander Rod Wilde said. He was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, Wilde said.

"Police were negotiating. There ... had been talking to him for several hours," the commander told reporters.

Wilde said the suspect and his alleged victim had worked together for several years.

"Obviously it's a tragic outcome for everyone involved," he said.

The homicide squad is investigating the older man's death.

Shire of Kellerberrin chief executive Raymond Griffiths said both men were local residents and the community of about 950 people was devastated by the events.

"Kellerberrin is a tight-knit community ... We are all in shock," Griffiths said in a statement. "Our focus in the coming days will be providing any support the families that have been impacted might need." Griffiths thanked police for their "quick response" and asked for the privacy of the victim's family and the community to be respected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023