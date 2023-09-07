Left Menu

G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 Friday, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-09-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:19 IST
G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.

The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

''All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 (Friday),” District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said. Due to the summit meeting, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and the traffic on the roads of Gurugram city is likely to be affected. Citizens should travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avoid overcrowding, the advisory added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023