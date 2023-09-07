Left Menu

UK sanctions members of Russian cybercrime group

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:55 IST
UK sanctions members of Russian cybercrime group
Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals who it said were members of a Russian cyber criminal gang responsible for ransomware attacks on hospitals and other critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These cyber criminals thrive off anonymity, moving in the shadows of the internet to cause maximum damage and extort money from their victims," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"By exposing their identities, we are disrupting their business models and making it harder for them to target our people, our businesses and our institutions."

