UK sanctions members of Russian cybercrime group
Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals who it said were members of a Russian cyber criminal gang responsible for ransomware attacks on hospitals and other critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These cyber criminals thrive off anonymity, moving in the shadows of the internet to cause maximum damage and extort money from their victims," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"By exposing their identities, we are disrupting their business models and making it harder for them to target our people, our businesses and our institutions."
